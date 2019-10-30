Breaking News Emails
As wildfires continue to blaze through California, use our interactive map to see the perimeter of the fires as they grow.
In Southern California, firefighters are battling the Easy fire, at 1,300 acres as of Wednesday and the Getty fire, which has consumed more than 600 acres on a hillside in West Los Angeles.
Among the biggest threats is the Kincade fire in wine country north of San Francisco. That fire had burned through more than 76,000 acres, approximately 117 square miles, and was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
The Oak fire just north on U.S. 101 has also kept Los Angeles County firefighters busy.
A little to the north, in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Tick fire has scorched more than 4,600 acres. That blaze began after the start of the Saddle Ridge fire, to the south in the San Fernando Valley, which at its height killed one person and charred about 8,800 acres.
The Palisades fire last week forced the evacuation of at least 628 homes by the scenic Los Angeles shoreline.
To the north, the Caples fire consumed more than 3,400 acres in El Dorado County west of Sacramento and was 87 percent contained by Sunday. The Burris fire in Mendocino County burned though hundreds of acres and was 85 percent contained on Wednesday.
The South fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has scorched more than 2,400 acres since it started in September. In San Bernardino County, firefighters have kept the Old Water fire to about 145 acres. And the Johnson fire in Riverside County has consumed around 75 acres.
CORRECTION (Oct. 30, 2019, 10:50 a.m.): A previous version of this article misstated the location of the Tick fire. It is in the Santa Clarita Valley, not the San Fernando Valley.