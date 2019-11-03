Breaking News Emails
Early Friday morning, the Maria fire ignited northwest of Los Angeles, as of last report Saturday evening it was at more than 9,400 acres and 30 percent contained. As of Friday it had destroyed two homes, threatened 2,700 more, and caused the evacuation of 10,800 residents.
Earlier last week a brush fire, the Hillside fire, near San Bernardino destroyed six homes.
In Southern California, firefighters have been battling the Easy fire, 80 percent contained as of Friday afternoon, the 46 fire, and the Getty fire, which has consumed more than 700 acres on a hillside in West Los Angeles.
Among the biggest threats last week was the Kincade fire in wine country north of San Francisco. That fire had burned through more than 77,000 acres, approximately 117 square miles, and was 70 percent contained as of Friday evening.
The Oak fire just north on U.S. 101 has also kept Los Angeles County firefighters busy.
To the north, in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Tick fire has scorched more than 4,600 acres.
The Palisades fire, which started Oct. 21, forced the evacuation of at least 628 homes by the scenic Los Angeles shoreline.
To the north, the Burris fire in Mendocino County burned though hundreds of acres and was 97 percent contained on Saturday.
The South fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest has scorched more than 2,400 acres since it started in September.
CORRECTION (Oct. 30, 2019, 10:50 a.m.): A previous version of this article misstated the location of the Tick fire. It is in the Santa Clarita Valley, not the San Fernando Valley.