Which wins the race: Slow and steady or big and splashy? For Democrats in Georgia, the answer was both.

NBC News compared the percentages of the vote received by the Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in November to their shares Tuesday and found that they improved their showing in almost every part of the state en route to winning the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Warnock’s vote share rose in every county in the state and Ossoff’s share rose in all but two. Ossoff’s gains were more modest, with a median improvement of just under 2 percentage points. As of press time, Ossoff’s largest gain was 4.8 points in Chattahoochee County.

Warnock, who split the vote with four other candidates in November, had much larger gains Tuesday, with a median increase of 13 percentage points. And Warnock’s biggest gains were even larger, with increases of almost 30 percentage points in Richmond, Clayton, Liberty and Early counties.

Republicans had hoped heading into Tuesday that the party would rally around Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in order to win. But based on Ossoff and Warnock’s improvements, it appears the Democrats consolidated their voters more effectively. And that has given the party total control in Washington, D.C.