The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s May 13 announcement that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most settings, along with rising vaccination rates across the country, set off a flurry of updates, as governors, statehouses and health departments moved to study the CDC’s announcement and bring their own regulations in line.

Some states, like Rhode Island, now require masks only for unvaccinated people, while other states, like New York, are still requiring everyone to wear masks in certain situations, such as while riding public transportation or in schools or nursing homes. Still others, including Alabama and Indiana, were among the group of states that nixed their mandates entirely in the spring and do not require masks for anyone.

The CDC still recommends that unvaccinated individuals wear masks and social distance.