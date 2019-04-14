Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
By Jeremia Kimelman and Nigel Chiwaya
In America, money and education can mean the difference between a long life and an early death, and these differences can play out street by street.
With a statewide average of 81.3 years, California’s 35-plus million residents enjoy the second-highest life expectancy in the United States (at an average 82 years, Hawaiians live the longest). In wealthy suburbs, though, lifespans stretch longer.
See more NBC News data graphics projects, including our map of sea level rise across the East Coast.