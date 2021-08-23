Nearly 70 million unvaccinated adults in the U.S. could find a new reason to get vaccinated after the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it had granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and up.

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation in June found that 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get the shot if one of the vaccines received FDA approval.

Including U.S. territories, about 73 percent of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, where Covid cases are averaging more than 17,000 a day, nearly 70 percent of the state’s adult population has received their first shot, which means more than 6.6 million adults in the state have yet to get one shot of the Covid vaccines.

Use this map and table to see what the vaccination rates are in the states and territories across the United States.