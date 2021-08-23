IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Map: See how many adults in the U.S. have not been vaccinated, by state

A survey has shown 3 in 10 adults say they would be more likely to get vaccinated if the vaccine was fully approved.
Image: Covid Vaccination
Nurse practitioner Dawn Kaiser administers a Covid-19 vaccination dose to a person at a clinic in New Orleans. Louisiana has one of the highest shares of unvaccinated adults in the country, with 4 out of 10 adults unvaccinated.Mario Tama / Getty Images file
By Elliott Ramos

Nearly 70 million unvaccinated adults in the U.S. could find a new reason to get vaccinated after the Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it had granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and up.

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation in June found that 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get the shot if one of the vaccines received FDA approval.

Including U.S. territories, about 73 percent of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Texas, where Covid cases are averaging more than 17,000 a day, nearly 70 percent of the state’s adult population has received their first shot, which means more than 6.6 million adults in the state have yet to get one shot of the Covid vaccines.

Use this map and table to see what the vaccination rates are in the states and territories across the United States.

