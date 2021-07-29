The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance this week, recommending indoor mask use in counties with high rates of transmission – even for vaccinated individuals.

The announcement came as new studies have shown breakthrough Covid infections in vaccinated individuals have just as much viral load as infected people who are unvaccinated.

As of July 29, 2 out of 3 U.S. counties, including Puerto Rico’s municipalities, fall under the mask guidance. This map showing the CDC’s recommendations will be updated daily.