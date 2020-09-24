MAP: See the toxic sites near you that are threatened by climate change

New Jersey has the most Superfund sites facing climate threats, followed by Florida, California and Pennsylvania.
By David Hasemyer, InsideClimate News, Lise Olsen, Texas Observer and Joe Murphy

This interactive map was published in partnership with InsideClimate News, a nonprofit, independent news outlet that covers climate, energy and the environment, and the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. It is part of "Super Threats," a series on Superfund sites and climate change. Read part 1 here.

Across the United States, 945 toxic waste Superfund sites are vulnerable to hurricanes, flooding, sea level rise, increased precipitation or wildfires — all of which are intensifying because of climate change.

See how global warming could threaten the polluted industrial sites in your state:

David Hasemyer, InsideClimate News
Lise Olsen, Texas Observer
Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.