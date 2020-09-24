MAP: See the toxic sites near you that are threatened by climate change

This interactive map was published in partnership with InsideClimate News, a nonprofit, independent news outlet that covers climate, energy and the environment, and the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. It is part of "Super Threats," a series on Superfund sites and climate change. Read part 1 here.

Across the United States, 945 toxic waste Superfund sites are vulnerable to hurricanes, flooding, sea level rise, increased precipitation or wildfires — all of which are intensifying because of climate change.

See how global warming could threaten the polluted industrial sites in your state: