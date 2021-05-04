After a rollout characterized by overloaded and sometimes hard-to-use systems, the U.S. appears to be entering a new phase: appointment-less Covid-19 vaccinations.

Walk-ins are typically first come, first served and usually for first doses only, except for sites offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (which doesn’t require a second dose).

As traffic to mass vaccination sites slows, many states, such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Florida, have begun to offer vaccinations without needing an appointment at some of their state-run sites, according to an NBC News analysis.

See which states and jurisdictions have started offering walk-in appointments using the interactive map below.