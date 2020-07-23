Map: Track Hurricane Douglas

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Douglas became the first hurricane of the 2020 eastern Pacific season when it whipped up winds of 74 mph Wednesday.

It's a late start for the region's hurricane season — according to the National Hurricane Center, or NHC, Hurricane Douglas is among the latest first hurricanes.

Douglas, now a major hurricane with sustained winds up to 120 mph, is projected to weaken as it closes in on the Hawaiian Islands. According to the NHC, there is a strong chance that strong winds and heavy rainfall could affect parts of Hawaii beginning Sunday.

Track the path of the storm system with this map, which will update with the latest storm forecast.