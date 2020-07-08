The Trump administration’s decision Monday to strip visas from international college students whose schools will be online-only in the fall could put the status of more than 1 million students at risk and disproportionately affect several large states.

California, New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Florida would be most affected by the policy, which would force students on F-1 or M-1 visas to either depart the country or transfer to a school with in-person instruction.

The seven states, which are among those with the most four-year colleges, had approximately half the international college student enrollment in the 2018-19 school year, according to data from the nonprofit NAFSA: Association of International Educators.