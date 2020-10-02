By Joe Murphy and The Associated Press

President Donald Trump had an active schedule filled with travel the week he tested positive for Covid-19.

From the first presidential debate to fundraisers and events on the White House lawn, he tackled a busy calendar that brought him into contact with people across the nation.

White House aide Hope Hicks began to feel sick Wednesday, and isolated herself on the flight back from a rally in Duluth, Minnesota. The next day, news broke that she had Covid-19, and shortly thereafter, the president announced that he and first lady Melania Trump also had the virus.

See where Trump went this week: