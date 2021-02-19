The U.S. now has a framework for opening schools for in-person classes. Is your county ready?

NBC News is tracking the Covid-19 case counts and tests to determine which areas meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reopening guidance. As of Feb. 19, just more than 10 percent of counties met the criteria for full in-person classes, according to an analysis of the agency’s figures.

This map will be updated weekly, on Fridays.