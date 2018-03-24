WASHINGTON — Hundreds of thousands of students gathered in cities and towns across the country to participate in numerous March For Our Lives rallies on Saturday.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, organized the event after a former classmate opened fire and killed 17 students and staff on Feb. 14. They are hosting the main event in Washington, where they will lead a march down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

Since the shooting, student survivors have worked together to speak out against gun violence and demand that President Donald Trump and Congress pursue gun legislation that would make it more difficult to acquire firearms, which they believe would stem “the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” according to their mission statement.

Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“To anybody who thinks their voice doesn’t matter, it does,” Samantha Goldberg, a 17-year-old student at Stoneman Douglas, said as she was walking to the rally Saturday. “Every single voice comes together and makes a huge impact. This is just the beginning. This march is the first step in a long process, but ultimately there’s going to be a huge change. I mean, there’s not half a million people here for nothing.”

And what Goldberg demands of her politicians reflects exactly what the greater March for Our Lives movement has called for.

“I want stricter background checks,” Goldberg said. “I want no assault rifles. No one should have access to an AR-15. It doesn’t make sense. An 18-year-old boy shouldn’t have been able to go to the store and buy a gun and come shoot up my school.”

Across the country, there are more than two dozen marches occurring in numerous cities, including New York, Miami, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. Rallies were also planned in other nations such as Israel, New Zealand, Australia, the U.K., Japan, Belgium, India, France and Chile.

Emma Gonzalez, one of the main organizers from Stoneman Douglas, said on MSNBC that there were more than 800 marches occurring in total.

"And that's wonderful," she said. "We're so psyched, this is the coolest thing that could've happened and even Antarctica is going to have a march."

Michelle Lo Brutto traveled to the march in Manhattan on Saturday with her family and her cousins from their home in Old Bridge, New Jersey. Around her neck she wore a sign demanding gun control in memory of her sister, Christina.

In 2012, a gunman, armed with an AK-47, opened fire inside the supermarket where he worked with Christina Lo Brutto. Christina, 18, and her colleague Bryan Breen, 24, were both shot and killed. The gunman later killed himself.

"He had severe mental health issues and was hospitalized three times and he was still able to buy [a gun] legally," Michelle Lo Brutto said. "I think everyone has just had enough, they're just tired of seeing people they love get hurt or killed and they just don't want to be the next one."

In Washington, the main rally will host 20 student speakers who have all survived mass shootings. The Stoneman Douglas Drama Club will perform the song “Shine,” which they wrote, with the student choir.