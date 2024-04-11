Margot Robbie working on movie about Monopoly board game

After taking on the plastic, fantastic world of Barbie Land, producer Margot Robbie is heading to the rich terrain of Monopoly.

Robbie’s company LuckyChap and her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara are producing a live-action feature film based on the ubiquitous real estate-inspired board game. Hasbro Entertainment, the backers of Monopoly, will also produce.

Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game with its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023. According to the studio, Monopoly is the world’s most popular board game brand, with 99% global awareness. It’s available in more than 100 countries across the globe, selling nearly half a billion copies going back to 1935.

It’s unclear how Robbie and company plan to spin a narrative story from the two-dimensional world of Monopoly. (Who will portray the game’s mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags? Will they pass Go? Will they collect $200?) It’s no surprise, though, as to why Lionsgate thought of them to take on the challenge. LuckyChap recently produced a little blockbuster called “Barbie,” which was based on the beloved Mattel doll and became the highest-grossing movie of 2023 with $1.4 billion globally.

Without sharing any details, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson hinted that LuckyChap has “a clear point of view” on the upcoming “Monopoly” movie. He made the announcement at CinemaCon, the annual movie theater trade show that’s currently taking place in Las Vegas. A packed house of cinema owners in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace loudly cheered at the news.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” Fogelson said. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster.”

LuckyChap, whose prior projects include “I, Tonya” and “Promising Young Woman,” has been in high demand after the blockbuster success of “Barbie.” It most recently backed the Sundance coming-of-age film “My Old Ass,” which sold to Amazon MGM Studios for $15 million. Up next, the company is producing Wilde’s new Christmas comedy “Naughty” for Universal Pictures.

“Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended,” said LuckyChap. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

Hasbro Entertainment’s head of film Zev Foreman said, “As one of the most iconic games in the world, Monopoly provides an incredible platform for storytelling opportunities. We are thrilled to have the unique vision of LuckyChap and Lionsgate alongside us to bring this historic piece of popular culture to the big screen.”

James Myers is overseeing “Monopoly” on behalf of the studio. Robert Melnik led the studio’s dealmaking.