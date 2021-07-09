Marilyn Manson surrenders to police for assault arrest warrant

Singer Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant.

Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

The Gilford Police Department said in May that the arrest warrant for two counts of misdemeanor assault was issued in October 2019 and that Manson has "been aware of the warrant for some time," NBC News reported.

Manson was processed and released on "personal recognizance bail" and other conditions, including that he have no contact with the alleged victim, Burpee wrote.

"As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner’s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019," Burpee said in a statement.

Burpee said Manson's court date will be set after New Hampshire authorities receive bail paperwork in the mail from Los Angeles.

"Mr. Warner’s attorney will know that date once it has been confirmed with him," Burpee said.

Kent M. Barker, Manson's attorney, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

A representative for Manson declined to comment.

When the arrest warrant was first publicized in May, Howard King, a lawyer for Manson called the allegations “ludicrous” and said, “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera.”

"This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” King said.

A string of allegations have arisen against Manson in recent months, all unrelated to the New Hampshire arrest warrant.

Phoebe Bridgers in February said she had seen Manson point out what he called a rape room in his home when she visited as a teen.

Her Twitter statement came days after actor Evan Rachel Wood, Manson's former partner, said the singer had abused her.

In an Instagram post shared the same day as Wood’s accusation, Manson said "my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

The LA County Sheriff has confirmed they launched a domestic violence investigation into the goth rock star.

In April, Manson was sued by Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco, who alleged he dangled fraudulent work opportunities and used "force and/or threats of force" to get his way.

In response to Bianco’s suit, King, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE magazine that the singer would “vigorously contest these allegations in court.”

"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred," King wrote in the statement.

In May, Manson's former personal assistant also sued him, alleging sexual exploitation and psychological abuse; Manson’s representative at the time denied any accusation of assault.

Also in May, an unnamed ex-partner of Manson’s filed a lawsuit under the name “Jane Doe” alleging that the singer had raped her; a member of Manson’s team “strongly denied” those allegations in a statement at the time to NBC News.

A representative for Esme Bianco tells NBC News the FBI and LAPD have interviewed Bianco on multiple occasions since February and that she is in active conversations with law enforcement.

The FBI said it would not confirm or deny any investigation.

Manson, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on the allegation that the authorities have interviewed Bianco.

The LAPD declined to provide additional comment.