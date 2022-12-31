Marine charged with death of 4-month-old baby in North Carolina

An active-duty Marine was arrested and charged with the death of his 4-month-old baby in Jacksonville, North Carolina, police said Friday.

Christian Mark McGill, 23, who is the father of the 4-month-old, was charged with an open count of murder and processed into the Onslow County jail under no bond, the Jacksonville Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

Police and other emergency personnel responded to the scene of a medical call at an apartment in Jacksonville on Dec. 22 and performed life-saving measures on a 4-month-old baby who was unresponsive, according to the statement.

The baby was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics with the Onslow County Emergency Medical Services, the statement said.

The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the death of the infant and then arrested McGill, according to the statement. Investigators were working with the local district attorney’s office as well as the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, because of McGill’s status as an active-duty Marine, the statement said.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services confirmed that McGill, who is an Active-Duty Marine Lance Corporal, was arrested on Friday in connection with a murder investigation. The agency said it was working with local authorities on the investigation.