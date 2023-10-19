Marine in custody in suspected homicide of another at Camp Lejeune base in North Carolina

A Marine has been apprehended in connection with the death of another marine at the Camp Lejeune base in North Carolina Wednesday evening, officials said.

The death unfolded in an on-base barracks room Wednesday, but no further details have been revealed about how the Marine died or their identity. But the U.S. Marines described it as a "homicide."

The suspect was arrested at 10:15 p.m.

“Further details will be provided as they become available,” the U.S. Marines said.

Camp Lejeune is a training facility in Onslow County in southeastern North Carolina, near Jacksonville, and occupies over 153,000 acres.

The installation is home to over 137,000 marines, sailors, retirees, their families and civilian employees and is known as the “Home of Expeditionary Forces in Readiness,” according to the base’s website.