A Marine deserter, accused of gunning down his mother’s boyfriend, was captured in Virginia on Wednesday following a tense multi-state search.
Cpl. Michael Alexander Brown, 22, was safely taken into custody in Franklin County, U.S. Marshals Service spokeswoman Nikki Credic-Barrett said.
"We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal's office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown," according to a statement by 2nd Marine Logistics Group.
Brown was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Nov. 9 killing of a man described as his mom’s boyfriend.
The suspect's mother told investigators that she witnessed the Maine kill Rodney Wilfred Brown in Hardy, Virginia, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.
The mom also identified the getaway vehicle, which was later found in South Carolina, hours southwest of Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where the Marine is stationed.
Brown drove to Roanoke, Virginia, and tried to contact his grandmother, authorities said. Police found the camper and used an armored vehicle to destroy it but found that Brown was not inside.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.