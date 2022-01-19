2 Marines killed in North Carolina vehicle rollover

Two Marines were killed Wednesday in an accident outside Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, after a military vehicle rolled over.

The seven-ton truck was carrying members of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, which is headquartered at Camp LeJeune, the unit confirmed in a tweet.

"We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident," the unit tweeted Wednesday. "We will release more information as it becomes available."

Two people died in the crash and two others were flown by helicopter to area hospitals, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A total of 19 people were in the truck at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at U.S. 17 and Highway 210 around 1 p.m. E.T., the state agency said. The driver attempted to take a right turn too fast and lost control.

Military personnel are expected to handle the identification of victims in the crash.

A representative for the Marines did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a breaking story, please check back for updates.