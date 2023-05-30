Marines and group of teens brawl on California pier over Memorial Day weekend, officials say

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Deputies in Southern California said they are investigating a fight over Memorial Day weekend that involved several Marines and numerous juveniles and young adults.

The altercation, partly captured on cell phone video and shared on social media, happened Friday at the San Clemente Pier, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in an Instagram statement. The department did not immediately provide details on what happened.

In the video, a male who appears to be a teenager punches a man in the back of the head. The man turns around and charges at the teen. During the scuffle, several other people surround and hit the man. People can be heard shouting "get his a--" and "get that f-----."

The fight is eventually broken up after a man and woman intervene.

The video does not show what happened before the fight breaks out. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Hunter Antonino told KCAL News of Los Angeles that he was one of the Marines involved in the altercation. He said that he was with two of his friends enjoying time off at the pier when around 30 teenagers showed up at the beach and started lighting fireworks, according to the CBS news station. When the debris hit him in the face he politely asked the teens to leave, KCAL reported.

"They were lighting off fireworks, they were being belligerent, they were being obnoxious and annoying other people so I went up to them and told them to stop," he said.

Antonino said the group followed him and two other Marines to the pier and that's when a fight broke out. He said he was beaten up and stomped on and believes he suffered a concussion, the news station reported.

Antonino could not be reached at phone numbers listed for him.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived on scene and all of the victims refused medical assistance.

"The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will continue investigating this matter until all individuals responsible are identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the department said in its statement.

Following the fight, patrol checks were increased at the pier.