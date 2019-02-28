Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 28, 2019, 3:56 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Marine leaders are investigating a video which appears to show two Marines based in San Diego in blackface and one using a derogatory term.

In the video, two men in uniform are wearing black masks with holes cut out around their eyes, noses and mouths. The video opens with one of the men saying "blackface." It's unclear what came before he said the word.

The other man then says "Good morning, sir," salutes and puts on his uniform hat. The other man responds "Hello, monkey."

A spokesman with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based in San Diego, said he is aware of the video and it was under investigation.

"Our leaders are committed to maintaining an environment of professionalism, dignity, and respect," the spokesman said. "3rd MAW takes all allegations of discriminatory behavior very seriously as they stand in stark contrast of our core values of honor, courage, and commitment and do not reflect the discipline and professionalism of the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW."