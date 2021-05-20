Mariska Hargitay responds to girl who used tip from 'SVU' to fight off kidnapper

The bravery and quick thinking of an 11-year-old "Law & Order: SVU" fan who thwarted a kidnapping attempt has gotten the appreciation of Olivia Benson herself.

Actor Mariska Hargitay, who has played the character for 22 years, wrote on Instagram that she is "honored" to have been part of a story shared on "TODAY" on Thursday in which a Florida girl fought off a kidnapping attempt at her school bus stop on Tuesday that was captured on surveillance video.

The girl, identified by her first name, Alyssa, also had the presence of mind to wipe the blue slime that she was playing with at the bus stop on the attacker's arms, which police said allowed them to identify the suspect after apprehending him a few hours later. She said that regularly watching "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" with her mother gave her the idea to smear the slime on the suspect.

"Alyssa, first and most important, I am so relieved and grateful to know that you are safe," Hargitay wrote.

"And I am so honored to be part of your incredible story. You are one BRAVE, Strong and Smart young woman. I think the SVU squad might have to add slime to their crimefighting gear! Take good care of yourself and each other. With all my love, your number one fan, Mariska."