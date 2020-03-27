Mark Blum, actor on 'Law & Order' and 'Succession,' dies from coronavirus

Veteran character actor Mark Blum — a union activist best known for movies "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Crocodile Dundee," as well as television work in "Law & Order" and "Succession" — died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, his friends said Thursday.
He was 69.
In "Desperately Seeking Susan," he played Gary Glass, husband of bored New Jersey homemaker Roberta Glass, portrayed by Rosanna Arquette.
"This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones," Madonna, his "Desperately Seeking Susan" co-star, said on social media. "I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!!"
Blum was active in the Screen Actors Guild, having served on the New York and national boards, the union said.
“This is a painful loss to our SAG-AFTRA family,” union President Gabrielle Carteris said. “Mark Blum understood that all performers working in this industry share the same employers and that our strength depends on our unity. He was a visionary."
Rebecca Damon, executive vice president of the New York local, applauded the late actor.
"Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend and a beautiful human," she said. "I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. Mark was smart, funny and a true actor’s actor.”
Blum had TV credits on "Frasier," "NYPD Blue" and "Law & Order." More recently, he appeared in "Mozart in the Jungle," "Us" and "Succession."
He is survived by his wife, actress Janet Zarish.