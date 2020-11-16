Marlins GM Kim Ng said some interviews likely weren't on the 'up-and-up' before historic new role

Newly hired Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng acknowledged on Monday that her long road to an MLB corner office likely included job interviews where she wasn't a serious candidate.

Ng, meeting with reporters via a Zoom call at Marlins Park, was asked if she believed past interviews for high-level jobs might have been window dressing for owners to claim they were considering a diverse candidate pool.

"Yeah, there were times where I felt like the interview wasn't maybe on the up-and-up," said Ng, the first woman and only second Asian American to become an MLB general manager.

"But I will say that just by having my name out there was a source of hope for people. And so you do it because you know that you just have to keep your name out there. "

Even if Ng never got to be an MLB general manager, the former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers executive insisted that going through the interview process was crucial for future generations.

"It wasn't about me, it was about others," she said. "It was about other owners who might give interviews to minorities and women. It was about the women behind me. Or was about the women starting out in baseball and across sports, all sports. It was about just letting them know this was going on."

Moments after the hour-long meeting with reporters, MLB Network analyst Ron Darling bluntly amplified on Ng's "slow track" to the corner office in Miami.

"If you look at her resume, she should have been on the fast track" to becoming an MLB general manager, the former Mets pitcher Darling told viewers.

"She was on the slow track, quite frankly, because she was an Asian woman. So it changes all of that today with this hire."

