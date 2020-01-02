Marriott discriminated against black woman with 'no party' waiver, lawsuit claims

A black woman had to sign a "no party" agreement when she checked into a Portland hotel, while white guests weren't asked to make a similar pledge, according to an Oregon lawsuit.
Felicia Gonzales, 51, was forced to sign that waiver by a front desk clerk at the Residence Inn by Marriott Portland Downtown/Convention Center on Jan. 25 last year, she claimed in a Multnomah County lawsuit filed earlier this week.
Gonzales, a beautician from Rancho Cucamonga, California, said she's a Marriott Rewards member and has never had a noise complaint made against her. She "signed the form so she could get into her room and move forward with her trip," according to the lawsuit.
"Having to sign a 'NO PARTY' Policy form did not feel right to Ms. Gonzales, so she went back to the front desk," the woman's attorney Gregory Kafoury wrote in the civil complaint.
"Ms. Gonzales observed as multiple Caucasian guests checked in. None of them were asked to sign a 'NO PARTY' policy."
Gonzales' lawsuit names a host of defendants, including Marriott International Inc., Residence Inn By Marriott, that hotel's general manager, Lee Luetjen, and a "Desk Clerk Doe."
Gonzales suffered "embarrassment, frustration, anger, humiliation" and a "sense of increased vulnerability, and feelings of racial stigmatization" following her stay at that hotel, the lawsuit claimed.
A Marriott representative on Thursday declined comment on Gonzales' lawsuit, but sought to distance the company from the Portland hotel in question.
"While this hotel is a franchise property and is operated by a third-party management company, Marriott strives to provide an environment where all feel welcome," according to Marriott.
Luetjen could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.