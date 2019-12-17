"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actor Brian Tarantina died of an accidental drug overdose, according to the New York City Medical Examiner's office.
Tarantina died Nov. 2 at age 60 from intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine, Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director of public affairs for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed to NBC News.
A family member called police to report an unconscious person in a Manhattan residence, police said in November. Paramedics officially declared Tarantina deceased at his Hell's Kitchen home.
Tarantina, who is survived by his son, Sean; sister, Claire; and brother, Mark, was best known for his roles as Bootsy on "Gilmore Girls" and Jackie on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
He began his acting career as a student at the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York and appeared as a guest star on several popular television shows, such as "The Good Wife," "ER" and "The Sopranos."
Tarantina also had an illustrious career on Broadway and in film. His last film role was as Burns in the 2019 crime film "The Kitchen," starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss.
"He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all around golden f---ing weirdo," Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular character in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," wrote of Tarantina on Instagram last month. "Our family of weirds won’t be the same without him."