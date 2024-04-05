Third victim of Maryland bridge collapse recovered

A third victim of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has been recovered, officials said Friday evening.

Dive teams located the body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval and notified Maryland State Police, according to a statement from the unified command in charge of recovery.

Suazo-Sandoval, described in a statement as a construction worker, was one of six people believed dead in the March 26 collapse after a cargo ship struck a bridge support.

“This evening the Unified Command announced that divers were able to bring Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, one of the remaining missing workers, home to his family,” the city's mayor, Brandon M. Scott, said in a statement.

Suazo-Sandoval's body was located about 10:30 a.m. and his family has been notified, according to the unified command, a cooperative of first responders and investigators from federal, state and local agencies.

Two other workers were recovered from a vehicle in the water on March 27. Those victims were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, who was from Mexico and lived in Baltimore; and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, who was from Guatemala and lived in Dundalk, Maryland, authorities said.

"While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones," Scott said.

He continued, "I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost care."