Maryland circuit court judge killed in driveway of home, police say

A Maryland judge was found apparently shot in the driveway of his home Thursday evening and later died, officials say.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found by deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at 8 p.m. to his home in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road, in Hagerstown, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

“The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medial Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not share any further details on what led to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said it will hold a press conference related to the case, but did not specify a time.

Maryland State Police troopers were deployed Thursday night "out of precautionary reasons" to "protect" judges residing in Washington County, a state police spokesperson told NBC News.

Wilkinson was born in Guam in 1971, graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1997, and previously worked as assistant county attorney. He became an associate judge in Washington County Circuit Court in January 2020, according to an online profile.

Neil C. Parrott, a former Maryland state delegate, mourned Wilkinson's death on X, writing: “Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away.”

“Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson’s family at this time," Parrott wrote.