A Pennsylvania woman died at the same Dominican Republic resort where a Maryland couple died of respiratory failure five days later, according to officials and the woman's family.
Miranda Schaup-Werner, 41, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, arrived with her husband at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana on May 25 to celebrate their wedding anniversary, her brother-in-law, Jay McDonald, told NBC News.
After she and her husband checked into their room and she had a drink from the minibar, Schaup-Werner "abruptly experienced acute physical distress, and collapsed," McDonald said. Her husband's and EMTs' efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, and she died.
On that same day, a couple from Prince George's County, Maryland, Nathaniel Edward Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, checked into the same hotel.
Holmes and Day were due to leave on May 30 but didn't check out on time, the hotel said in a statement.
"After missing their scheduled check out time on May 30 and following our established protocols, the staff entered the room and found both bodies unresponsive," the hotel statement said. "There were no signs of violence."
Police said the couple both died of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.
The hotel said it is cooperating with local authorities' investigation into the couple's deaths, the statement said.
McDonald said his sister-in-law's cause of death was also respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.
He said he had asked the U.S. State Department to appeal to local authorities to investigate her death.
On Wednesday, Dominican National Police said in a statement that Schaup-Werner's body was sent for an autopsy, and body fluids were sent for toxicological and histopathological studies. Police are waiting for results of the autopsy, the statement said..
Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts have not issued a comment on Schaup-Werner's death.
The U.S. State Department confirmed all three deaths in a statement Tuesday but said it was not aware of any connection between the deaths of the couple and Schaup-Werner's.
News of the three deaths comes days after a Delaware woman shared on Facebook that she had been brutally beaten at a different resort in the Dominican Republic, the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, while vacationing in January. She said her attacker was wearing a uniform with the resort's logo. The resort said it was investigating.