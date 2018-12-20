Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

A Maryland father is wanted by police after they said he directed his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package from a porch last month.

Gary Martin Smith Hartford County Sheriff's Office

Gary Martin Smith, 46, faces charges of theft under $100, conspiracy to commit theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and fourth-degree burglary.

The theft, which the Hartford County Sheriff's Office said happened on Nov. 30, was caught on home surveillance video and posted to the department’s Facebook page.

In it, a little girl is seen running through the front yard of a home in the town of Bel Air, grabbing a box near the doorstep and running away. At one point, the child stopped and appeared to be looking at someone near the street before running up to the door.

The sheriff's department said a pair of boots was in the box. A spokesperson told NBC News they don’t believe the package has yet been returned.

Vallan Hardison, who lives at the home, previously told NBC affiliate KAIT 8 that she was shocked when she watched the video and saw a child had taken her package.

"People steal, but to see someone that small doing something like that is just unbelievable," she said.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued Wednesday, the sheriff's department posted on Facebook. As of Thursday morning, he was still not in police custody.