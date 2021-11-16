Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

A mayor in Maryland was arrested Monday and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn for allegedly posting nude photos without the victim’s consent to the online forum Reddit, prosecutors said.

Andrew Bradshaw, 32, who is the mayor of Cambridge, is accused of creating multiple accounts on Reddit and posting nude photographs captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language, according to a statement from Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III. The images of the woman, referred to as VICTIM-1 in the criminal complaint, were distributed without her consent.

“VICTIM-1 advised that she transmitted the posted photographs only to one other person, Andrew Bradshaw, that the photographs were sent when she and Bradshaw were in an intimate relationship, and that she not provide Bradshaw with consent to re-distribute the photographs,” said the complaint, filed in Dorchester County’s circuit court.

Howard said Bradshaw was arrested Monday and made an initial appearance in court, where he was released on his own recognizance. Bradshaw had to abide by court-imposed restrictions , Howard said, one of which was that he was he not contact the victim.

Online records for Bradshaw's case did not list an attorney for him.

Bradshaw could not be reached immediately for comment Monday afternoon.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” Howard said in the statement. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Maryland’s revenge porn law prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another that exposes their intimate body or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted, the statement from prosecutors read.

Bradshaw posted to Reddit, but also on various “subreddit” forums that were related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race and other topics, according to prosecutors. The criminal complaint notes that each subreddit has its own page, where users can share content by publishing stories, links, and or posts.

The images were posted in April and May, the criminal complaint alleges.

Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the forum does not allow posting intimate or sexually explicit media of someone without their consent.

If convicted, Bradshaw could face a maximum penalty of two years’ incarceration and up to $5,000 fine for each count, prosecutors said.

A notice on Cambridge's website said: “The City is aware of the matter involving the Mayor. The City is currently gathering information and will cooperate fully with the Maryland State Police and the Office of the State Prosecutor. As the City has a Council-Manager form of municipal government whereby the City Manager serves as the chief executive officer of the City and the head of its administrative branch, the business of the City is unaffected. As this is an active legal matter, no further comments will be made at this time.”

A biography of Bradshaw, which also was on the city website, describes him as a lifelong resident of the Cambridge area. It also said when Bradshaw took office in January, he “became the youngest mayor in the City of Cambridge’s history.” The website also said Bradshaw lives in the city’s historic district with his partner, and their two dogs, Stella and Barren.

The city is about 60 miles southeast of Annapolis.