WILMINGTON, Del. — The widow of a man killed in a workplace shooting in Maryland says her husband was so concerned about the gunman's temperament that he brought it up in church prayer sessions.

Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, was one of three people shot and killed Wednesday at a granite manufacturer in Hartford County, Maryland.

Radee Prince shot five co-workers Wednesday at Advanced Granite Solutions, police said. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt during which he also wounded an acquaintance in Wilmington, Delaware.

Tudev's widow, Gerelmaa Dolgorsuren, said Thursday that her husband described multiple times how Prince was always angry.

Tudev was a native of Mongolia who came to the U.S. in 2005. He and his wife settled in Arlington, Virginia, which has a large Mongolian-American community.

Dolgorsuren said her husband liked his job so much that he endured a regular commute of more than two hours. She said her husband always felt that he was living the American dream.

Meanwhile, Prince, 37, was arraigned just after 8 a.m. Thursday. He is being held on $2.1 million cash bail.

Prince is charged in Delaware with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other weapons charges. Those charges relate to the shooting of an acquaintance Prince is accused of wounding at a used car lot in Wilmington after the earlier shooting.

Maryland police are expected to seek his return to that state to face charges in the workplace shooting.

A spokeswoman says the two victims were still listed as critical Thursday morning at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. She declined to release additional details on their injuries.