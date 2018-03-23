Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Maryland school shooting victim taken off life support by family

"She will not make it," said her mother, Melissa Willey. "She's brain-dead and has nothing — no life left in her."

by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Crime scene tape is used around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting, on March 20, 2018 in Great Mills.Alex Brandon / AP

GREAT MILLS, Md. — A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school is brain dead and is being removed from life support, her mother said Thursday.

Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, would be removed from life support during the evening.

"My daughter was hurt by a boy who shot her in the head ... and took everything from our lives, " Melissa Willey said at a news conference Thursday evening.

"She will not make it," she added. "She's brain-dead and has nothing — no life left in her."

 This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. Courtesy of the Willey family via AP

Willey was one of nine, the second oldest child, and was a member of her school's swim team, according to her mother.

The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.

Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it’s not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer’s bullet or took his own life.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.

“All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence,” police said in a statement.

Willey had been in critical condition at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center. A fundraising page to help her family has raised more than $67,000.

A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released Wednesday from a hospital.

Attempts to reach Rollins’ family have been unsuccessful.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron credited Deputy First Class Blaine Gaskill with preventing any more loss of life.

Cameron said Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, responded within a minute and fired his weapon simultaneously with a final shot fired by Rollins. The officer was unharmed.

On Wednesday, authorities said the Glock handgun used in the shooting was legally owned by Rollins father. In Maryland it is illegal for anyone under age 21 to possess a handgun unless it is required for their employment.

