A Maryland teacher has been charged with assault after cell phone video captured a fight inside a classroom, authorities said.
The teacher, Vivian Noirie, 36, was also charged Friday with child abuse after repeatedly striking a student, 17, at Largo High School that morning, police in Prince George’s County said.
Authorities were seeking to file charges against the student, as well, police said in a statement.
“I am extremely disappointed by the horrific actions that took place in our classroom today,” Monica Goldson, CEO of the county’s school district, told reporters.
The video, which was obtained by NBC Washington, appeared to show a student and teacher trading blows as staff members and students tried to break up the fight.
Police said the teacher had contacted the student’s parents Thursday, angering the teen.
The student admitted to stepping on the teacher’s foot and “bumping” into her with her shoulder, police said, adding that the teacher then assaulted the student.
“Once they were separated, the student grabbed the teacher from behind and repeatedly struck her before once again being separated,” police said in the statement.
The charges come a week after a substitute teacher in Texas was captured on video repeatedly punching and stomping on a sophomore at a high school south of Austin.
The teacher, Tiffani Lankford, was immediately removed from the classroom and later charged with aggravated assault, officials said.
A lawyer for the student’s family has said in a statement that the teen has lost consciousness and vision, and appears to be showing early signs of a traumatic brain injury, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.