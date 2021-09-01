Throughout the summer, many statewide mask mandates have expired, causing some cities to create their own. But with schools reopening and the delta variant becoming an increasing concern, some states are now opting to reinstate or strengthen their mask requirements.

Seven states, along with Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, have mask mandates for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in place, according to NBC News' count. Another six states have mask mandates for the unvaccinated. In all, that’s six more states with full mask mandates than there were at the end of July.

As mask mandates are reimposed across the country, you can use this map to see how your state compares.