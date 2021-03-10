IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mask mandates are being lifted across the country. See if there's a mandate in your state.

NBC News is keeping track of statewide mask orders during the pandemic.
By Jiachuan Wu, Wen Si and Nigel Chiwaya

With Covid-19 cases currently on the decline, has your state scrapped its mask order?

Several states, including Texas, Mississippi, Iowa and Montana have dropped their mask mandates in the past month, joining about a dozen other states that don't have statewide mask requirements. Wyoming, Alabama, and Arkansas will also end requirements in their states in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at where masks are now mandated by state governments, according to NBC News' reporting. We'll update this page in the days ahead.

