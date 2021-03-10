With Covid-19 cases currently on the decline, has your state scrapped its mask order?

Several states, including Texas, Mississippi, Iowa and Montana have dropped their mask mandates in the past month, joining about a dozen other states that don't have statewide mask requirements. Wyoming, Alabama, and Arkansas will also end requirements in their states in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at where masks are now mandated by state governments, according to NBC News' reporting. We'll update this page in the days ahead.