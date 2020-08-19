Masked suspects sought in Denver house fire that killed 5 family members, including 2 kids

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police in Denver released a surveillance photo Tuesday of three people in full face masks who are suspected of starting a house fire that killed five family members, including an infant and a 2-year-old.

"The Aug. 5 fire killed Djibril Diol, 29, and Adja Diol, 23, and their 2-year-old daughter, Khadija, as well as Djibril’s sister, Hassan Diol, 25, and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye,

Three people who were also inside the house at the time of the blaze were able to escape by jumping from the second floor, according to NBC Denver affiliate KUSA.

“The fire appeared to be deliberately set by three unknown individuals wearing dark hoodies and full-face masks who fled the area in a dark colored 4-door sedan,” the police wrote in a statement asking for help identifying the individuals.

A $14,000 reward is being offered for information that might lead to the suspects.

The victims were members of Denver's Sengalese community, and local and national Muslim leaders called on the police last week to investigate the fire as a hate crime.

“This loss has left a huge void in our Colorado Muslim community,” the Colorado Muslim Leadership Council said in a statement to Religion News Service. “We call upon the Denver Police and Denver Fire Departments to expedite their arson investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Memorial outside the home of Djibril Diol.He, his wife, sister & 2 babies were killed in a fire.There’s a 14k reward for helpful info #9news pic.twitter.com/fu0G812s9p — Sonia Gutierrez (@SoniaReports) August 7, 2020

At a press conference days after the fire, Moussa Diol, a family member, pleaded for answers.

"Just help get this resolved, because this just hurts a lot, losing your family, all your family at one time," he said, KUSA reported.

Djibril Diol immigrated from Senegal several years ago, according to the Religion News Service.

A GoFundMe for the family described him as "a young man with a promising future" in civil engineering who "has left behind a community that he so deeply loved and cared for." He was working on a project reconstructing a portion of Interstate 70 in the Denver area, according to KUSA.

Senegal's consul general flew to Denver from New York in the fire's aftermath at the request of his country's leader to meet with the victims' family, according to The Associated Press. The president of Senegal, Macky Sall, tweeted his condolences to the family.

Consul General of Senegal Elhadji Ndao arrived from New York to meet with family of the fire victims and Senegalese community in Green Valley Ranch #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/dmABabyI0X — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 6, 2020

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock also offered his condolences and met with the family in early August. "You better best believe that this is something that none of us in this city or this state or in this nation should stand for,” he said, the AP reported.