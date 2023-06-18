Mass shooting leaves at least 1 dead and 20 injured in Chicago

At least 20 people were shot and one person was killed in a suburb in southwestern suburb Chicago early Sunday, police said.

Eric Swanson, the deputy chief of the DuPage County Sheriff’s office, told a news conference that deputies “heard numerous gunshots fired and responded to an area where a large gathering of people was happening.”

Preliminary witness and victim reports indicated “that there were at least 20 individuals shot,” he said. “At this time one victim is deceased,” he added.

He added that the victims had been taken to nearby hospitals, adding that the names and ages of the victims were not available.

“The motive behind this incident is unclear and this is still an active investigation,” he said.

The shooting came hours after two people were killed and three injured near the the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival in Washington State,

There, police said the suspect shot “randomly into the crowd,” at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater, in the small city of Gorge, around 149 miles east of Seattle.

There have been 307 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023, according to the Gun Violence archive, a nonprofit that tracks incidents and which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people — other than the shooter — are shot.