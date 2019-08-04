Breaking News Emails
The mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, that left at least 20 people dead and 26 injured appears to be the deadliest shooting in the United States this year.
It also falls into the top 10 deadliest mass shootings in modern American history.
The grim tally comes less than a week after another gunman, a 19-year-old, opened fire with what has been described as an assault-style rifle at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, killing two children and a man before being shot by police and ultimately killing himself.
These are the deadliest mass shootings on U.S. soil, and other mass shootings:
58 killed
Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort on a crowd watching country singer Jason Aldean. Several weapons were found in Paddock's hotel room. Police said 58 people were killed and more than 500 were injured. The gunman killed himself before officers reached his hotel room.
49 killed
On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed and dozens more were wounded after gunman Omar Mateen opened fire and took hostages at Pulse, an LGBT-friendly nightclub in Orlando, Florida. He was killed following a standoff with police. Mateen was a lone-wolf shooter, using a rifle and handgun he'd purchased legally, according to authorities.
32 killed
On April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho shot 32 people to death on the Blacksburg, Virginia, campus before killing himself. Another 17 people were injured. Days after the worst school shooting in the nation's history, NBC News received a package from Cho, 23, that contained a video of him ranting about rich "brats" and complaining about being bullied.
27 killed
On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 27 people, including his mother, 20 elementary school kids and six school staff and faculty at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. He also took his own life. Lanza suffered from extreme mental health issues that weren't treated, and was preoccupied with violence, a report from state officials found. He also had easy access to weapons, the report said.
26 killed
On Nov. 5, 2017, an armor-clad gunman entered a rural Texas church and opened fire, killing 26 people. At least 19 people were hospitalized with injuries sustained during the shooting. The shooter, Devin Kelley fired the first shots outside the church before continuing the spree inside. His victims' ages ranged 5 years old to 72 years old, authorities said. Kelley was later found dead inside his vehicle.
23 killed
On Oct. 16, 1991, a 35-year-old named George Hennard crashed his pickup through Luby's Cafeteria, a packed restaurant in Killeen, Texas. He shot and killed 23 people before turning the gun on himself. Twenty-seven others were wounded. According to a former roommate, Hennard "hated blacks, Hispanics, gays. He said women were snakes."
21 killed
On July 18, 1984, James Huberty, a 41-year-old former security guard who had lost his job, opened fire at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California. He killed 21 employees and customers, including children. A police sniper killed him an hour after he started shooting.
20 killed
On Aug. 3, 2019, a suspect identified by multiple law-enforcement sources as Patrick Crusius, 21, opened fire in a shopping area in El Paso, Texas. At least 20 people died as a result of the shooting and 26 were injured, law enforcement officials said.
17 killed
On Aug. 1, 1966, former U.S. Marine Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, killed his mother and wife, then went on top of a tower at University of Texas at Austin and killed 15 others. He also wounded at least 30. Thirteen people died on campus, one died a week later and another victim passed away in 2001, but the cause of death was attributed to the shooting. Whitman had complained of physical and mental health issues before the attack. He was then shot by a police officer. An autopsy after his death revealed he had a brain tumor, but it was not clear whether that had affected his actions.
17 killed
On the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2018, police responded to reports of shots fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A former student was taken into custody after the Valentine’s Day massacre that left 17 dead and wounded at least 14 others, both in and outside of the school. Suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, had recently been expelled from Douglas High for disciplinary reasons, officials said. The gunman is believed to have used a AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle and had multiple magazines of ammunition
14 killed
On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 people were killed in an attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, a state-run facility that provides services to people with developmentally disabled people and trains social workers who care for them. The husband-and-wife assailants were eventually killed by police in a shootout.
14 killed
On Aug. 20, 1986, Patrick Henry Sherill killed 14 fellow postal workers in Edmond, Oklahoma, and then killed himself with a shot to the head. The rampage came a week after two supervisors reprimanded him for lousy performance.
13 killed
On April 20, 1999, students Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17, killed 12 other students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. Two dozen were injured. They killed themselves in the school's library. In journal entries, the high school seniors had written about a desire to imitate events such as the Oklahoma City bombing.
13 killed
On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people and injured 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas. Hasan has been sentenced to death.
13 killed
On April 3, 2009, in Binghamton, New York, 41-year-old Jiverly Wong, killed 13 people and injured four others at an immigrant services center before killing himself. President Obama called the shootings "an act of senseless violence."
13 killed
On Feb. 18, 1983, three robbers at the Wah Mee gambling club in Seattle killed 13 people. Kwan Fai Mak and Benjamin Ng were convicted of murder later that year and are serving life sentences; Wai-Chu Ng was deported to Hong Kong in 2014.
12 killed
On May 31, 2019, a gunman opened fire at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, killing 12 people. Police fatally shot the suspect, a longtime city engineer named DeWayne Craddock. All of those killed were city employees except for one person, who was a contractor, officials said. Craddock, 40, had submitted his resignation earlier that day.
12 killed
On Nov. 7, 2018, a 28-year-old Marine veteran armed with a handgun opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people died, including a sheriff's sergeant, and the gunman, identified as Ian David Long, killed himself. Sgt. Ron Helus was hit five times by the gunman during a firefight, but was ultimately killed by a round fired by a California Highway Patrol officer, officials said.
11 killed
A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, killing 11 people. The suspected gunman, Robert Bowers, was arrested, and authorities said he was armed with an assault-style rifle and three handguns. He has been charged with federal hate crime charges. Prosecutors say he targeted the house of worship to kill Jewish people.
Early 1900s and prior
Dozens of earlier non-war massacres in the United States have left hundreds dead. Often racially motivated, these shootings date back to before American independence. A selection of these shootings are believed to have killed numbers between five and 300 people.
In May 1921, approximately 300 black Americans were killed during the Tulsa Race Massacre, which destroyed Oklahoma's "Black Wall Street," according to the Smithsonian.
In November 1887, white vigilantes shot and killed between 30 to 60 unarmed black sugar plantation field hands, who were on strike, according to NOLA.com.
During the post-civil war Reconstruction era, thousands of black Americans were killed in what is considered one of the most violent times in U.S. history. In April 1873, as many as 150 black Americans were killed when a white mob clashed with a black militia during the Colfax massacre.