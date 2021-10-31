Mass shooting at Halloween Party leaves 1 dead, 9 wounded in east Texas

A man died and nine other people were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said.

Gunfire erupted late Saturday at the Octavia Event Center in Texarkana, the city's police department said in a news released. Situated around 180 miles east of Dallas, Texarkana is located on Texas' border with Arkansas.

Police estimated that "at least a couple hundred people" were at the venue when the shots were fired. Officers "encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds," the release said.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment; either by ambulance, police unit or private vehicle, police said.

A 20-year-old man "died a short time later" at one of the hospitals, police added. His name was not released. Police said the injuries of the other nine people did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter was "described as a black male, who left in an unknown vehicle following the shooting," police said.

"While the motive is still unknown, the preliminary investigation indicates that it may been the result of some type of disturbance among some the partygoers," the release added.