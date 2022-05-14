Mass shooting leaves 17 injured in Milwaukee

A mass shooting in downtown Milwaukee left 17 people wounded late Friday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting took place blocks away from Fiserv Forum, where thousands of fans attended the Bucks Game 6 loss to the Celtics in the playoff series hours earlier.

The victims range from 15 to 47 years of age, police said in a news release. All are expected to survive, it said.

It added that 10 people had been taken into custody and nine guns recovered.

The shooting came hours after three people were shot in a separate incident nearby, according to NBC News affiliate WTMJ. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.