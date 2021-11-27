Mass shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in Nashville apartment

Three men were gunned down and four others were injured during a shooting at an apartment Friday night, police in Nashville, Tennessee said.

The injured suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds, the Nashville Police Department said in a tweet, adding that its Homicide Unit was investigating what led to the shooting.

There were no signs of forced entry at the apartment and investigators recovered two guns after responding to the incident which unfolded at around 9:45 p.m. local time (8:45 p.m. ET)

The shooting was one of several to take place on Black Friday.

A 10-year-old was wounded by a ricocheting bullet during a shooting at a mall in Durham, North Carolina, police in city said Friday.

Two others were wounded and three more injured during the incident, according to the Durham Police Department.

All six of those hurt were treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told a news conference on Friday.

It is unclear how the three injured were hurt, but police said their injuries were not from gunshot wounds.

Andrews said the shooting had "occurred between two groups that knew each other" and that they "were not indiscriminately firing."

One person was detained following the shooting, but Durham police did not provide details on whether the individual faced any charges.

One person was also wounded in a separate shooting at a mall in Tacoma, Washington Friday.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries following the shooting, police said.

Law enforcement from "all over the county" had come together to help track down anyone connected to the shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.

No suspects had been taken into custody.