Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead

Two young men were killed and at least nine others injured in a mass shooting early Sunday in Pittsburg, police said.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property in the city’s North Side, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a news release.

The party was attended by as many as 200 people, many of whom were underage, police added. No further details about the deceased were provided.

“As many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some party-goers to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries such as broken bones and lacerations,” police said. “Several more shots were fired outside the home.”

As officers arrived at the scene, shots were heard “and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle,” police said.

Evidence was being processed at as many as eight separate crime scenes and detectives from the bureau’s major crimes unit were speaking to witnesses and reviewing video footage, police added.