Massachusetts doctor arrested after wife's body found near home

A Massachusetts urologist previously accused of fraud was arrested Sunday after authorities found his wife dead near their home in Dover.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, is facing a murder charge after police found the body of his wife, Kathleen McLean, on Saturday night, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said Sunday. Authorities had been investigating the disappearance of McLean, who was last seen at the couple’s home Thursday.

Tuerk, a urologist who specializes in robotic surgery, was investigated by the state for billing fraud last year. Attorney General Maura Healey's office accused Tuerk of billing for surgeries that never happened and office visits that he did not supervise, according to NBC Boston.

The urologist settled with the state in November for $150,000.

Neighbor Phil Luttazi told NBC Boston that Tuerk and McLean seemed like a “nice couple.”

“I didn't even know he got in trouble with the attorney general, and then one day one of the children was walking by and I said, 'I haven't seen the doctor lately,’” Luttazi said. “She said, 'He doesn't live here any more.’”

Tuerk is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on the murder charge in Dedham District Court. He was not immediately available for comment to NBC News.