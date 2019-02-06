Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 6, 2019, 3:20 PM GMT By David K. Li

The Massachusetts Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a woman, who encouraged her boyfriend's suicide through text messages.

Michelle Carter will have to serve 15 months behind bars for the 2017 conviction that held her responsible for the July 2014, suicide of Conrad Roy III,18.

"The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim's death by suicide," according to the high court opinion.

"Her conviction of involuntary manslaughter as a youthful offender is not legally or constitutionally infirm. The judgment is therefore affirmed."

Conrad Roy III, the teen who committed suicide with the help of his girlfriend . Courtesy Kim Cardosa

Carter was on the phone with Roy as he inhaled carbon monoxide inside his Ford F-250 truck in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. At the time, Carter was 17 and about a month out of a psychiatric hospital.

She opted against a jury and Bristol County Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz found that Carter caused Roy's death by telling him to "get back in" his truck as it was filling with poisonous fumes.

Her 15-month sentence had been on hold until the high court's ruling.

“Michelle Carter is the first person ever in Massachusetts, or anywhere else, to be convicted of involuntary manslaughter for verbally encouraging another person to commit suicide,” Carter's lawyer, Daniel N. Marx, told the state's high court during oral arguments in October 2018.

But Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and prosecutors have long insisted that Carter’s text messages and cellphone conversations with Roy showed how she coerced her emotionally vulnerable boyfriend into suicide,

Carter’s defense drew support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, which argued that her actions were First Amendment-protected free speech.

Editor's note: If you are looking for help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.