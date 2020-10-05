Massachusetts high school goes online after student party without masks

A Massachusetts High School shifted to online-only classes Monday after several students were discovered to have attended a party and potentially risked exposure to the coronavirus, according to school officials.

In a Sunday letter to students and parents, Falmouth High School Principal Mary Whalen Gans announced that several students were confirmed to have attended a weekend party in the Woods Hole neighborhood "while not wearing masks and not practicing physical distancing."

"As a result of this behavior, Falmouth High School will be fully remote tomorrow, Monday, October 5th, while we continue to investigate the extent of this party and its connection to the high school," Gans wrote in the Sunday letter.

Gans described herself as "profoundly disappointed that Falmouth High School students would put our school community at risk during a public health crisis."

A school representative reached by telephone Monday said Principal Gans was not available to comment and she did not immediately respond to a NBC News email requesting more details about whether Falmouth High School would continue online-only learning through the rest of the week.

However, an update to the school site says that in-person classes will resume for a reduced number of students on Tuesday.

Since colleges, universities and schools reopened this year, they have attempted to both prevent Covid outbreaks and respond when students or faculty have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, campus life in 2020 is masked, distant and strictly monitored.

Last month, also in the Bay State, parents sent their Attleboro High School student to in-person lessons after receiving a positive coronavirus test result, and other parents were charged with misdemeanors after allegedly furnishing alcohol for a mass gathering of students that forced lessons to go online-only in Sudbury.

At the higher education level, undergraduates have been evicted and suspended for throwing parties and flouting social distancing guidelines.