Massachusetts man charged with two stabbings over Memorial Day weekend

A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with the stabbings of two people at a Plymouth-area rest stop that left a man and a woman hospitalized, authorities said.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Martha's Vineyard, was charged Sunday by the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. The Saturday attacks followed an incident about an hour earlier at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts, that left four girls, aged 9 to 17, injured. Three of the victims were sisters.

Authorities said evidence indicated Ravizza may have carried out the movie theater stabbings, but had not been charged in those attacks as of Monday.

Ravizza, who was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The AMC Braintree 10 in Braintree, Mass., where four girls were stabbed Saturday. Google

The Plymouth County DA's office said authorities received multiple 911 calls Saturday evening about an attack at a McDonald's restaurant at a rest stop, where surveillance footage showed Ravizza reaching through the drive-through window and stabbing the male victim with a large knife.

Ravizza then parked his black Porsche Macan and went inside the McDonald's, where he stabbed the female victim before fleeing the rest area.

As police responded to the stabbing, they learned an alert had been issued for Ravizza's arrest in connection with the girls' stabbings at the movie theater, authorities said.

Ravizza was arrested about 7:15 p.m. in Sandwich, Massachusetts, police said.

He was charged with assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney's office said.

NBC News affiliate NBC10 Boston reported that Lisa Dembowski, the mother of three of the girls in the Braintree theater stabbing, said they were in their seats watching the movie "If" when they were attacked.

“My oldest was leaning over to get something," she said. "He got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top chest, and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time and then got their friend and then ran off."

She said the girls are expected to recover physically but remain shaken.

“The two younger ones I think are just handling it I think a little better," Dembowski said. "The older one is very protective of them, and she is just more worried just in general about them and how they’re gonna be doing.”