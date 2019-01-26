Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 26, 2019, 5:33 PM GMT By Phil McCausland

A road rage incident accelerated quickly on Friday afternoon when a sideswipe led a Massachusetts man to hold onto the hood of a speeding SUV for approximately three miles on the state turnpike.

Police told NBC Boston that Richard Kamrowski, 65, jumped onto the hood of a white Infiniti SUV that belonged to Mark Fitzgerald, 37, after a verbal altercation over a minor traffic accident on Interstate 90 about 20 miles west of Boston.

Fitzgerald apparently had enough of the two men’s confrontation at some point after their collision and attempted to drive away, but Kamrowski then jumped onto his hood and held on while Fitzgerald drove for “a very significant distance,” police said.

Though Fitzgerald pushed his small SUV up to speeds as high as 70 mph during the incident, no one was injured. The driver was eventually stopped by others on the roadway, one going so far as to point a gun at the SUV to convince him to stop the car, NBC Boston reported.

"I thought he was going to run over me," Kamrowski told the NBC affiliate. "I don't think he stopped, he kept going fast, slow, fast, slow, to get me to slide off."

Police arrested both men: Fitzgerald was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage and Kamrowsi faces disorderly conduct charges.

"I was assaulted. That's it," Kamrowski told NBC Boston. "I just kept telling him, 'Stop the car, stop the car,' and he wouldn't stop."

NBC Boston was unable to get a statement from Fitzgerald about the incident, as he ran away from their camera and jumped into another car, slamming the door behind him.