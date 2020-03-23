Massachusetts, Michigan governors issue stay-at-home orders

The governors of Massachusetts and Michigan on Monday issued stay-at-home orders and said that all nonessential businesses must close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said at a news conference that these restrictions will go into effect Tuesday at noon and be in effect through at least April 7.
The order in Michigan is effective at 12:01 a.m. on March 24 and in place for at least the next three weeks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that provide essential goods and services will continue to operate in both states.
"In just 13 days, we've gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases," Whitmer said in the release. "This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities."
She continued: "The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives."
Whitmer's statement defines essential workers as those who work in health care, public health and safety, law enforcement and grocery store workers, among others.
Similar sweeping mandates have been made in other states, including California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.